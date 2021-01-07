Advertisement

No shortage of concerns on Capitol Hill before Electoral College certification

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
(WNDU) - Capitol Hill has become a slippery slope.

There is no shortage of constitutional concerns over what is going on there.

Some members of Congress challenged the election results of select states. The debate over a challenge of Arizona’s results got underway this afternoon, before chaos broke out on the steps of the Capitol Building.

“Congress’ job is not to say well we think Indiana got it wrong, so we’re going to give those 11 votes to the other person,” said former Indiana Senator Joseph Donnelly (D). “In 2016 when this was before me as the United States Senator for Indiana I voted to affirm Donald Trump’s election because it was the right thing to do.”

The 12th Amendment to the constitution requires that congress receive and count the electoral college results certified by the states.

It arguably does not allow them to sit in judgment as to whether those results are legitimate.

Indiana Senator Todd Young, (R) went on record today saying Congress has no authority to do anything other than certify states’ electoral college votes as reported. He stated that doing anything else would be “unconstitutional.”

Comments in Congress today indicate that this is only the third such challenge in the past 120 years.

One past challenge dealt with the results from Wisconsin that were delivered to the state capital one day after the deadline for doing so due to a snowstorm. Those were eventually accepted because lawmakers determined the delay was due to an act of God.

The idea of rejecting certified results from some states because of voter fraud allegations rubs many the wrong way.

“They are taking something that the constitution clearly details and making it something it’s completely not,” added Donnelly. “Senator (Mike) Braun is abandoning his constitutional obligations as you look at this and is attempting to overthrow the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States.”

Michigan 6th District Congressman Fred Upton also advocates a hands-off approach.

“I took an oath to the constitution on Sunday that’s what this is, it allows the states to determine their election process,” he said.

Donnelly says that President Trump filed more than 60 lawsuits alleging voter fraud and lost all but one and that today’s congressional action was setting a bad precedent.

“It’s a precedent that in effect says well next time if there’s a different legislature and a different candidate we’ll just flip that. Then you say well what’s the point of having election for president if when it gets to Washington the vice president or a senator can simply change who the president is going to be?” Donnelly said.

