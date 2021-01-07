New details about two people rescued from car

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details about two people who were rescued from their car, after being trapped for several hours near Dragoon Trail Tuesday.

St. Joseph County police tell us the car likely drove into the ditch because of high speeds on the dirt road.

Investigators say the car spent less than 24 hours in the ditch, and the man and woman inside said they were trapped until emergency crews rescued them.

Some hunters spotted the vehicle around 8:30 Tuesday morning in the ditch near Hilltop farms.

