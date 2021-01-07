New charges announced in Marion Street murder

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New charges are announced for a South Bend teen accused of shooting a man last weekend.

Quincy Lunford, 19, was previously charged with attempted murder, but now, he’s charged with murder.

Police were called to the 500 block of West Marion Street just before 6 p.m. on January 2 to a home that appears to be vacant and undergoing renovations.

They found a man, later identified as 39-year-old Andrew Blankenship Sr., who had been shot in the back of the head.

He was taken to the hospital with significant brain damage and was pronounced dead yesterday.

According to documents, Lunford later stole a van at gunpoint before crashing it near the South Bend airport.

That’s when officers took Lunford into custody.

