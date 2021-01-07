More Sunshine by Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HO HUM WEATHER PATTERN... Not a lot to dislike for most people around Michiana, but if you’re a winter-lover, you’re not “lovin” the weather lately. At least it’s cold enough to keep the snow on the ski resort hills. However, this ho hum weather is expected to come to an end by late next week and into the following week. Much colder air is likely to come our way, along with snow, starting next Friday. So we have about 1 week more of the quiet winter weather pattern...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and a little colder. Low: 26, Wind: NE 4-8

Friday: Colder with clouds and some sunshine. High: 32, Wind: N 5-10

Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy and quite cold. Low: 19

Saturday: Becoming sunny...staying cold. High: 34

