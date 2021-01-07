Michiganders 65 and older can start receiving COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Mich. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, January 11th, Michigan is moving to a new phase of vaccination which will allow Michiganders 65 and older to be vaccinated.

This is being done to help reach the state’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders over age 16 and bring a quicker end to the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan.

All counties may begin vaccinating residents over age 65 and seniors are urged to find local health departments and other local vaccine clinics near them that are ready to book appointments.

“80 percent of COVID-19 deaths are in people over the age of 65,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Deputy for Health. “Those over 75 account for 60 percent of all deaths. We encourage our older Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.