Advertisement

Michigan Capitol building reopens after bomb threat Thursday

Bomb threat was called to the Capitol around 6:40 a.m.
By Krystle Holleman, Alyssa Plotts and Cody Butler
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Capitol reopened after a bomb threat was called in Thursday morning.

The Michigan State Police said a man called the Michigan State Capitol Facilities Control Office at 6:40 a.m. and made the threat.

People who work in the Capitol were notified of the threat.

“To wake up to an alert telling us to avoid going into the state capitol building is unfortunately becoming business as usual,” said Rep. Sarah Anthony, (D) Lansing.

“We get threats now on the regular. It’s just sad. Our politics, the rhetoric has gotten too high,” said Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr., (D) East Lansing.

The Michigan State Police bomb squad was brought in to investigate the validity of the threat and the building was closed.

Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr. told News 10 he believed the threat was directly tied to the riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

No one was in the building because of normal protocols since the legislature wasn’t in session Thursday.

The building was reopened by 9 a.m.

“As a lawmaker, I want to be able to go into that capitol building and do the work of the people and not feel as if I may not make it home alive,” said Rep. Anthony.

Sen. Hertel said now’s the time for unity.

“It’s time for Republicans, Democrats, everyone, to tone down the rhetoric. this is nonsense, this is not what we do in a democracy and its not what we do as Americans,” he said.

MSP said it is still investigating the threat and plans to charge the man who called the Capitol once he is identified.

The House and Senate office buildings were closed December 14 because of credible threats. The electoral college casts its 16 votes for Joe Biden that day at the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 charged, 1 arrested in Mishawaka Central Park shooting
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
On Tuesday in Indy, protesters are at the statehouse rallying against state of emergency...
Protesters gather in Indianapolis against Gov. Holcomb’s emergency COVID declarations
The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
More Sunshine by Saturday
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
South Shore Line getting double track expansion
Managing mental health in a nation divided.
Making sense of the chaos at the US Capitol
Nan Tulchinsky runs the Northeast Neighborhood food Pantry at 803 N. Notre Dame Ave. serving...
South Bend Food Pantry doing more with less