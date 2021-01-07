Advertisement

Medical Moment: VR for chronic pain is a game-changer

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Can playing a video game really fight chronic pain?

In today’s Medical Moment, we’ll show you the latest technologies that can help ease your pain.

One of the most common reasons patients get opioids is for chronic pain.

But roughly one out of four people using the drugs for chronic pain misuse them.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, there is a high-tech way to manage pain without pills.

Virtual reality is also making an appearance in the delivery room instead of an epidural.

