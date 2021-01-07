Making sense of the chaos at the US Capitol

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The images of rioters storming the US Capitol has never been seen during our lifetimes and that shock is still fresh in the minds of many people.

In the middle of a pandemic and a divided political climate how can you keep your mental health in check and process what happened Wednesday?

Just a quick glance through social media can show you that the events in Washington DC on Wednesday were mildly shocking if not traumatizing for many people out there.

“We initially feel shock, and disbelief, and it’s traumatizing,” Psychotherapist Dr. Erin Leonard says. She is a Michiana therapist and runs drerinleonard.com.

A country left trying to make sense of pro-Trump rioters taking over the United States Capitol; a sight that’s a shock to the senses.

“And when that shock dissipates a little there will probably be some anger and some frustration and some depression. You know, there’s a loss involved in terms of what’s happening,” Dr. Leonard says.

A loss of safety as the sacred ground where Congress works was vandalized and under siege on Wednesday. If you’re feeling off, make sure you take care of your mind.

“It’s important to stay away from blasting stuff on social media but really find a friend, a partner, a family member who you can really talk about your feelings,” Dr. Leonard adds.

Understand your emotions and know it’s ok to feel how you feel. Make sure you don’t ignore how you feel, and find someone you trust to talk to.

What about helping a child process the chaos at the US Capitol?

“It can be extraordinarily overwhelming for a young person.”

Communication is key.

“Maybe protect them from seeing some of the images in the media because those can be graphic and overstimulating for a young child, and really asking them if they know anything about what’s going on, and do they have any questions, do they have any feelings they want to talk about?” Dr. Leonard says.

No matter your age, don’t dwell on the negative. Try and find healthy coping skills like doing what you love, staying healthy, and limit your information intake.

“When we feel anxiety there’s a mind-body separation that happens, and so when our mind and body work together towards a common goal and work together intricately it allows someone to feel whole.”

