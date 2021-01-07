Majority of Indiana lawmakers rescind objections to Electoral College votes

(WNDU) - The blame game continued today with a finger being pointed at certain members of Indiana’s congressional delegation.

Specifically, those who voted to challenge the validity of the election results of other states.

In the U.S. House of Representatives four of Indiana’s nine sitting representatives did. Jackie Walorski in the 2nd District, Jim Banks in the 3rd, Greg Pence in the 6th and Jim Baird in the 4th.

The votes all took place after the invasion of the Capitol building which caused Indiana Senator Mike Braun to flip.

In a Facebook post Braun wrote, “Today’s events changed things drastically.” While Braun explained he would continue to investigate election irregularities, he withdrew his objections to election results in order to “get this ugly day behind us.”

Today Indiana’s Democratic party called on all five beforementioned members of the state’s congressional delegation to resign.

“They have purposely spread disinformation across this country and told people that their democracy isn’t true,” explained Democratic Party Chairman John Zody. “I don’t know how any of these members of congress who did this can walk into a classroom here in Indiana or elsewhere and talk to students about the importance of peaceful civic participation. Why they should be registered to vote, why they should run for office one day themselves, when this is what they have done.”

Former U.S. Senator Joseph Donnelly stopped short of calling for disciplinary action against members of congress. “Well I think the repercussions is that they’ll be a stain on their reputation for the rest of their lives.” Donnelly said that the people of Arizona and Pennsylvania had no problems with their vote counts, “but we had members of Congress from Indiana and other states who tried to stop the count of those elections simply because they were more devoted to Donald Trump.

In Michigan, 6th District Congressman Fred Upton voted against challenging the vote totals of other states. Only two of Michigan’s 14 representatives voted in favor of a challenge.

In the House efforts to reject the vote totals submitted by Arizona was defeated 303 to 121. A motion to challenge the results of Pennsylvania’s election fell 282 to 138.

