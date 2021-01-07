Advertisement

Majority of Indiana lawmakers rescind objections to Electoral College votes

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The blame game continued today with a finger being pointed at certain members of Indiana’s congressional delegation.

Specifically, those who voted to challenge the validity of the election results of other states.

In the U.S. House of Representatives four of Indiana’s nine sitting representatives did. Jackie Walorski in the 2nd District, Jim Banks in the 3rd, Greg Pence in the 6th and Jim Baird in the 4th.

The votes all took place after the invasion of the Capitol building which caused Indiana Senator Mike Braun to flip.

In a Facebook post Braun wrote, “Today’s events changed things drastically.” While Braun explained he would continue to investigate election irregularities, he withdrew his objections to election results in order to “get this ugly day behind us.”

Today Indiana’s Democratic party called on all five beforementioned members of the state’s congressional delegation to resign.

“They have purposely spread disinformation across this country and told people that their democracy isn’t true,” explained Democratic Party Chairman John Zody. “I don’t know how any of these members of congress who did this can walk into a classroom here in Indiana or elsewhere and talk to students about the importance of peaceful civic participation. Why they should be registered to vote, why they should run for office one day themselves, when this is what they have done.”

Former U.S. Senator Joseph Donnelly stopped short of calling for disciplinary action against members of congress. “Well I think the repercussions is that they’ll be a stain on their reputation for the rest of their lives.” Donnelly said that the people of Arizona and Pennsylvania had no problems with their vote counts, “but we had members of Congress from Indiana and other states who tried to stop the count of those elections simply because they were more devoted to Donald Trump.

In Michigan, 6th District Congressman Fred Upton voted against challenging the vote totals of other states. Only two of Michigan’s 14 representatives voted in favor of a challenge.

In the House efforts to reject the vote totals submitted by Arizona was defeated 303 to 121. A motion to challenge the results of Pennsylvania’s election fell 282 to 138.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 charged, 1 arrested in Mishawaka Central Park shooting
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
On Tuesday in Indy, protesters are at the statehouse rallying against state of emergency...
Protesters gather in Indianapolis against Gov. Holcomb’s emergency COVID declarations
The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
More Sunshine by Saturday
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
South Shore Line getting double track expansion
Managing mental health in a nation divided.
Making sense of the chaos at the US Capitol
Nan Tulchinsky runs the Northeast Neighborhood food Pantry at 803 N. Notre Dame Ave. serving...
South Bend Food Pantry doing more with less