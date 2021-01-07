Advertisement

Local high school student read 500 books in 2020

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local high school student read 500 books in 2020 as part of her New Year’s Resolution.

“I had some criteria. All the books had to be at least one hundred pages and I couldn’t repeat a book,” said student Eden Hartford.

Hartford kept track of her books on a Google document.

“I read the Outsiders...I read the Percy Jackson series and all the series that follow up with that. I read Harry Potter,” Hartford said.

Hartford was determined to keep going, day after day.

“But there was that little voice in my head saying, ‘This is outrageous. Am I really going to do this? That’s more than one book per day,’” Hartford said.

She finished her 500th book at 11:49 a.m., on Dec. 31.

“Without the St. Joe County Public Libraries or my former middle school librarian, it probably would have been a lot harder to find books, so I am very thankful that they helped me,” Hartford said.

She said she plans to read 501 books in 2021.

“I just like being able to step out of reality for a little bit and experiencing everything...It doesn’t matter if you made the end goal because you at least tried. And I think that’s the most important part of it,” Hartford said.

