Limited-edition South Bend Blue Sox bobbleheads released

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday is National Bobblehead Day.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released two limited-edition bobbleheads of South Bend Blue Sox star Jean Faut.

Faut played for the Blue Sox as part of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League during the 1940s.

There are only 500 of the Bobbleheads available.

