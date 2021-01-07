Advertisement

Irish quarterback Ian Book posts farewell message to Notre Dame

Book is now training in Jacksonville for the Senior Bowl.
Ian Book leads Notre Dame past Louisville.
Ian Book leads Notre Dame past Louisville.(CBS Sports)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To no one’s surprise, Irish captain and Notre Dame’s all time wins leader at quarterback Ian Book posted his farewell message on social media Wednesday night.

Book says he will carry Notre Dame with him moving forward for the rest of his life and that his success would not have been possible if it weren’t for Brian Kelly and Tommy Rees. The former Irish QB1 says he is eternally grateful for the faith and trust Kelly and Rees showed in him.

The Irish captain finished his Notre Dame career with a 30-5 overall record. Book finished second in Notre Dame history in total passing touchdowns with 72 touchdown tosses. Brady Quinn is the only Domer to throw more. He threw a total of 95 touchdown passes.

Book is now training in Jacksonville for the Senior Bowl.

