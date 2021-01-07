Advertisement

Irish forward Mikki Vaughn says playing in a pandemic can be ‘scary’

Vaughn believes, as a Notre Dame women’s basketball player, she sends a message in everything she does, and still expresses concerns playing basketball in a pandemic.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 6, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two days before Christmas, Irish women’s basketball senior Mikki Vaughn tweeted how irresponsible and dangerous it is to have sports seasons take place this year.

She is very concerned because she has people in her family who are at high risk to the virus.

For that reason, Vaughn did not travel home for the holiday break. She stayed in South Bend to avoid spreading COVID-19 to her family.

She knows about how much money would be lost if they do not play, but thinks the lives at stake are also important.

“I know there are a lot of safety precautions being taken but in all of those precautions we are taking, we still can’t control if we play a team that has people who test positive for COVID,” Vaughn said. “If we play them, that’s something that is inevitable that I could end up getting the virus no matter what. I think that no I don’t feel very safe playing but I know this is my final season. This is my senior season. I wouldn’t want to give up on my team. We are trying to do everything that we can to stay as safe as we can but knowing that we can’t do everything in all of our efforts, we might fall short, that’s scary and that’s where I feel the most unsafe.”

Vaughn and Notre Dame play Boston College on the road Thursday night.

That will be a 8 PM tip on the ACC Network. .

