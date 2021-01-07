Irish captain Daelin Hayes declares for 2021 NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another Irish team captain said goodbye to Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

Defensive end Daelin Hayes posted a heartfelt message on social media announcing he will declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Thank You Notre Dame ☘️ pic.twitter.com/7I1XIBumG7 — Daelin Hayes (@DaelinHayes_IX) January 7, 2021

Hayes says he came to Notre Dame as a 17 year old kid, and now leaves as a man. He is grateful to be a part of the Notre Dame brotherhood.

The fifth-year senior was named a team captain prior to the 2020 season. He helped organize Notre Dame’s peaceful gathering on campus on Juneteenth in 2020. He also volunteered his time with South Bend Schools.

Hayes recorded 16 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles for the Irish in 2020.

