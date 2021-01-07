Indiana Sen. Braun dropped Biden objection after Capitol mob

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun dropped his objections to Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes after a mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Braun said that Wednesday’s violence “changed things drastically.”

Braun had announced over the weekend that he would join about a dozen Republican senators to challenge the Electoral College votes from some states that Biden won.

Braun said he changed his vote “to get this ugly day behind us.”

Indiana’s other Republican senator, Todd Young, had announced before the joint session of Congress began Wednesday that he wouldn’t support the objections to Biden’s electoral votes.

