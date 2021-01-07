Indiana reports 81 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,344 more cases Thursday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 81 more COVID-19 deaths and 7,344 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 16.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,812 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 8,452 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 546,499 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 80 more coronavirus deaths and 6,214 new cases were reported. 2,782 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 142 more coronavirus deaths and 3,477 new cases were reported. 2,907 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 39 more coronavirus deaths and 3,630 new cases were reported. 2,836 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 106 more coronavirus deaths and 6,407 new cases were reported. 2,786 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 25,331 (+238) cases and 379 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 23,309 (+112) cases and 331 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 8,004 (+58) cases and 145 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,263 (+108) cases and 74 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,699 (+51) cases and 83 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,118 (+14) cases and 59 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,619 (+16) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,484 (+28) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 890 (+11) cases and 34 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

