Hoosiers 80 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Governor Eric Holcomb is announcing more Hoosiers could receive a coronavirus vaccine in the coming days.

Starting Friday, COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to Hoosiers age 80 and older.

The goal is to save the most lives and have the greatest impact on reducing hospitalizations.

So here’s what you need to know if you are eligble to receive a vaccine:

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, you’re able to start registering online.

Go to www.ourshot.in.gov and enter your zip code to see a map of vaccination clinics.

You can register yourself or an eligible person using their name and age.

The person receiving vaccination must bring a photo ID to their appointments and vaccinations are free.

State officials are asking for patience as they work around the clock to get more and more Hoosiers vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.