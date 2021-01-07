Advertisement

Hoosiers 80 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Governor Eric Holcomb is announcing more Hoosiers could receive a coronavirus vaccine in the coming days.

Starting Friday, COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to Hoosiers age 80 and older.

The goal is to save the most lives and have the greatest impact on reducing hospitalizations.

So here’s what you need to know if you are eligble to receive a vaccine:

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, you’re able to start registering online.

Go to www.ourshot.in.gov and enter your zip code to see a map of vaccination clinics.

You can register yourself or an eligible person using their name and age.

The person receiving vaccination must bring a photo ID to their appointments and vaccinations are free.

State officials are asking for patience as they work around the clock to get more and more Hoosiers vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 charged, 1 arrested in Mishawaka Central Park shooting
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
On Tuesday in Indy, protesters are at the statehouse rallying against state of emergency...
Protesters gather in Indianapolis against Gov. Holcomb’s emergency COVID declarations
The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
More Sunshine by Saturday
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
South Shore Line getting double track expansion
Managing mental health in a nation divided.
Making sense of the chaos at the US Capitol
Nan Tulchinsky runs the Northeast Neighborhood food Pantry at 803 N. Notre Dame Ave. serving...
South Bend Food Pantry doing more with less