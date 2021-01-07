Advertisement

Harris scores 18 to carry Butler over Georgetown 63-55

Chuck Harris posted 18 points as Butler got past Georgetown 63-55.
Sunday's basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers is...
Sunday's basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers is postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.(wndu)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Chuck Harris posted 18 points as Butler got past Georgetown 63-55. Jair Bolden had 13 points and six rebounds for Butler (3-5, 2-3 Big East Conference). Bryce Nze and Bryce Golden had 10 points apiece. Jamorko Pickett had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoyas (3-7, 1-5), who have lost four consecutive games. Jahvon Blair added 11 points and eight rebounds. Qudus Wahab had 12 rebounds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

1 charged, 1 arrested in Mishawaka Central Park shooting
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
On Tuesday in Indy, protesters are at the statehouse rallying against state of emergency...
Protesters gather in Indianapolis against Gov. Holcomb’s emergency COVID declarations
The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

Dailey created a blog two years ago called, “The Sports Court” covering every sport, even...
Young journalist shines during Rose Bowl week
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released two limited-edition bobbleheads of...
Limited-edition South Bend Blue Sox bobbleheads released
Young journalist shines during Rose Bowl week
Young journalist shines during Rose Bowl week
Ivey says having her senior leader back in the fold was big for her squad.
Irish forward Mikki Vaughn says playing in a pandemic can be ‘scary’
Dickinson-led No. 10 Michigan routs No. 16 Minnesota 82-57