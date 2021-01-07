Harris scores 18 to carry Butler over Georgetown 63-55

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Chuck Harris posted 18 points as Butler got past Georgetown 63-55. Jair Bolden had 13 points and six rebounds for Butler (3-5, 2-3 Big East Conference). Bryce Nze and Bryce Golden had 10 points apiece. Jamorko Pickett had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoyas (3-7, 1-5), who have lost four consecutive games. Jahvon Blair added 11 points and eight rebounds. Qudus Wahab had 12 rebounds.

