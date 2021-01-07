Advertisement

Former Notre Dame men’s basketball player and assistant coach booked into St. Joseph County Jail

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame men’s basketball player and assistant coach Ryan Ayers has been booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

Ayers is charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of domestic battery.

Charging documents say Ayers took sexual photographs and videos of two ex-girlfriends without their knowledge.

One ex-girlfriend had her photos shared in Ayers’ group chat.

He also struck her in the face, causing her nose to bleed once she found out about that alleged group chat.

The other victim was videoed; documents say she asked Ayers to delete the video, but he never did.

Ayers was dismissed from the Notre Dame men’s basketball program back on September 21.

