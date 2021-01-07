Fast start helps Bucks breeze past Pistons 130-115

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and Khris Middleton added 23 as the Milwaukee Bucks rolled past the Detroit Pistons 130-115 for their third straight victory.

This marked the second time in three nights that the Bucks and Pistons have faced off in Milwaukee.

The Bucks beat the Pistons 125-115 on Monday and have now won their last nine regular-season meetings with Detroit.

Jerami Grant had 31 points for the Pistons to lead all scorers.

1/6/2021 10:41:14 PM (GMT -5:00)