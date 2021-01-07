Advertisement

Dickinson-led No. 10 Michigan routs No. 16 Minnesota 82-57

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Freshman Hunter Dickinson scored a season-high 28 points to help No. 10 Michigan pull away and beat No. 16 Minnesota 82-57 to remain unbeaten.

The Wolverines had a 19-point edge in the second half after leading by just six points after a sloppy first half.

Dickinson led the way before and after halftime, making 12 of 15 shots and grabbing eight rebounds.

The Golden Gophers made fewer than one-third of their shots and only Marcus Carr scored in double figures.

Carr was held to 14 points after entering the game averaging 22-plus points per game.

