Consistent weather pattern continues through the first week of January

TODAY:

A comfortable start with a touch of fog. Otherwise, things are calm and quiet. High temperatures in the middle 30s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. A light breeze.

TONIGHT:

Lows drop below the freezing point, perpetuating our melting/freezing pattern. Another opportunity to develop some icy surfaces before the Friday commute.

TOMORROW:

Highs in the low 30s. Cloudy with a few flurries. Clear skies late lead to overnight lows in the teens leading into the weekend.

