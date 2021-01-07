Consistent weather pattern continues through the first week of January
Daily highs near-normal
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TODAY:
A comfortable start with a touch of fog. Otherwise, things are calm and quiet. High temperatures in the middle 30s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. A light breeze.
TONIGHT:
Lows drop below the freezing point, perpetuating our melting/freezing pattern. Another opportunity to develop some icy surfaces before the Friday commute.
TOMORROW:
Highs in the low 30s. Cloudy with a few flurries. Clear skies late lead to overnight lows in the teens leading into the weekend.
