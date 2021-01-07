Advertisement

Brogdon’s late 3 helps Pacers shake off Rockets, 114-107

Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 to go, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Houston Rockets 114-107.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 to go, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Houston Rockets 114-107. Justin Holiday added a season-high 20 points for Indiana, winner of two straight. It’s the first time the Pacers beat the Rockets at home since January 2017. John Wall had a season-high 28 points but James Harden finished with 15 in Houston’s second consecutive loss. Indiana closed it out by scoring the final eight points after Houston took a 107-106 lead.

