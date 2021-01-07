28 displaced after South Bend apartment fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New information on an apartment fire in South Bend that sent four people to the hospital.

A total of 28 residents have been displaced because of the fire.

Crews responded to the 500 block of South Main Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They fought a mid-sized fire on the first floor and rescued 5 people on the second floor.

Residents say thankfully the smoke alarms were working in the building.

“It was progressing very quickly so crews were very aggressive in their extinguishment efforts and got crews inside very quickly. They made some ladder throws and then were able to make rescues out of the building as well,” said Brandon Roark, assistant chief of training.

Although four people were taken to the hospital, they are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Thankfully, no firefighters were hurt during the response.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

