Advertisement

Quiet weather for another week

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU 10 Day Forecast(none)
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COLDER AIR BY MID-MONTH... We may not have any newscasts through 6:30pm, with what is going on in Washington, DC... So I wanted to continue to alert you to a change coming in the weather. Arctic air appears likely to come this way during the middle of the month, and this time it probably will be sticking around for a while. Before January 15th, though, there is almost nothing going on, as our quiet weather continues. Lots of clouds are expected over the next week with some times of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s with lows mainly in the 20s. That’s about as quiet as you can get in January around here...but it all changes mid-month...\

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 28, Wind: NE 3-6

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly...a little sunshine at times. High: 36, Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 24

Friday: Variably cloudy with some sunshine. High: 32

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 charged, 1 arrested in Mishawaka Central Park shooting
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
On Tuesday in Indy, protesters are at the statehouse rallying against state of emergency...
Protesters gather in Indianapolis against Gov. Holcomb’s emergency COVID declarations
The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
More Sunshine by Saturday
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Typical January weather
Consistent weather pattern continues through the first week of January
Low visibility may cause delays
A comfortable Wednesday with a touch of morning fog