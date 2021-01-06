Quiet weather for another week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COLDER AIR BY MID-MONTH... We may not have any newscasts through 6:30pm, with what is going on in Washington, DC... So I wanted to continue to alert you to a change coming in the weather. Arctic air appears likely to come this way during the middle of the month, and this time it probably will be sticking around for a while. Before January 15th, though, there is almost nothing going on, as our quiet weather continues. Lots of clouds are expected over the next week with some times of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s with lows mainly in the 20s. That’s about as quiet as you can get in January around here...but it all changes mid-month...\

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 28, Wind: NE 3-6

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly...a little sunshine at times. High: 36, Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 24

Friday: Variably cloudy with some sunshine. High: 32

