Indiana reports 80 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,214 more cases Wednesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 80 more COVID-19 deaths and 6,214 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 16.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,782 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 8,371 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 539,229 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 142 more coronavirus deaths and 3,477 new cases were reported. 2,907 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 39 more coronavirus deaths and 3,630 new cases were reported. 2,836 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 106 more coronavirus deaths and 6,407 new cases were reported. 2,786 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 99 more coronavirus deaths and 6,543 new cases were reported. 2,842 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 25,095 (+184) cases and 379 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 23,199 (+141) cases and 329 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 7,946 (+61) cases and 143 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,155 (+92) cases and 74 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,649 (+21) cases and 82 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,103 (+22) cases and 59 (+2) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,603 (+19) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,456 (+10) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 879 (+11) cases and 34 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

