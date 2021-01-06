Advertisement

Indiana reports 80 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,214 more cases Wednesday

Statewide, 2,782 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 80 more COVID-19 deaths and 6,214 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 16.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 8,371 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 539,229 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 142 more coronavirus deaths and 3,477 new cases were reported. 2,907 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 39 more coronavirus deaths and 3,630 new cases were reported. 2,836 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 106 more coronavirus deaths and 6,407 new cases were reported. 2,786 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 99 more coronavirus deaths and 6,543 new cases were reported. 2,842 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 25,095 (+184) cases and 379 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 23,199 (+141) cases and 329 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 7,946 (+61) cases and 143 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,155 (+92) cases and 74 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,649 (+21) cases and 82 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,103 (+22) cases and 59 (+2) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,603 (+19) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,456 (+10) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 879 (+11) cases and 34 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

