Lottery fever continues with huge jackpots

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What better way to start 2021 than to win a big lottery jackpot?

Both Mega Millions and Powerball games feature huge jackpots.

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $510 million, and the Powerball jackpot is estimated at $470 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night and the next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

