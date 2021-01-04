Man dies after Edwardsburg crash

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after crashing into a semi in Edwardsburg.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday on Redfield Road, west of Elkhart Road.

Investigators determined that a car driven by Devon King, a 22-year-old from South Bend, was heading westbound when it crossed the center line and ran head-on into a semi.

King was extricated from the car and transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with mild back injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say it is undetermined as to whether or not alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

A witness told police that King had been driving erratically on a flat tire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.

