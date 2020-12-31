Winter Weather Advisories Issued Ahead of our First Alert Weather Day for New Years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Winter weather advisories have been issued for all Michiana counties ahead of our messy winter system for the first day of 2021. Just like the last system this one will include more sleet and freezing rain than snow. During the morning hours moisture will move up from the South and run into our cold air at the surface. This will create a brief few snow showers before changing to sleet and freezing rain for potentially much of your New Years Day. Our model along with a few others keep sleet and freezing rain possible into the evening. This will likely cause very slippery travel and it is recommended that if you do not need to go out, stay home.

Sleet and freezing rain is expected with ice accumulations of 0.10 to 0.25 inches of ice expected. This combined with breezy conditions could cause tree branches to come down as well as power outages. So have that generator or anything you need in case the power goes out tomorrow. Driving will likely be very slippery so if you must go out, you need to give yourself extra time and space on the roadways but if you don’t need to, stay home.

Ice moves out tomorrow evening as there is a chance that we switch back over to some snow showers later in the evening into Saturday morning. So stay safe and stay tuned to WNDU and your First Alert Weather Team for the latest on our first First Alert Weather Day of 2021.

DAILY FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds during the day but remaining cold. We do remain dry with increasing clouds late in the day. High of 33.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Turning cold with a slight breeze as clouds thicken from South to North. Make sure you have the jacket and hat before heading out late tonight. The wind chill will be in the teens. Happy New Year! Low of 23.

FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all Michiana counties ahead of a brief period of snow changing to sleet and freezing rain which will likely make travel slow and hazardous. Cold start with cloudy skies as moisture moves up from the South. Snow changing to sleet and freezing rain beginning between 8 and 11am from South to North. This could be an extended period of icing so if you must head out give yourself extra time and take it slow, otherwise its best to stay in. High of 34.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Freezing rain will eventually change to rain in many locations and icing will ease up and road conditions will become increasingly better. We will have the cold return late which could cause slick spots into Saturday along with a few lingering snow showers overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time.

LONG RANGE: A few light snow showers are possible Saturday and we have another chance for some snow showers Sunday with a system moving to our South. This could drop a coating in some locations if there is enough moisture. Then we turn mild with more chances for rain and snow over the next 10 days. Stay tuned with your First Alert Weather team for the latest on our First Alert Weather day for New Years.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, December 30th

Wednesday’s High: 38

Wednesday’s Low: 28

Precipitation: 0.15″

Total Snowfall: 0.1″

