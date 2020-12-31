Safety tips for the winter season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ready or not, winter is here.

It is time to get your checklist out to make sure you are ready to go.

“Obviously with more inclement weather coming, get your snow blowers ready if you haven’t already,” said Ron Compton, owner of Ardmore Hardware.

Compton also said to make sure your snow blower has fresh gas.

If you plan to leave your house, keep a pair of gloves and a snow brush in your car.

“Weather is going to get a lot colder. Windshields are going to ice over. Locks are going to freeze. Get some lock deicer,” Compton said.

For your house, Compton recommends that you seal your windows and doors.

“If you have a problem, check the caulking, depending on what type of a window you have. If you’ve got cracked, lose or chipped or missing caulk, re-caulk your windows or take the window out and bring it in here to have me re-caulk it,” Compton said.

You can also put a draft protector at the bottom of your door.

“Drafts don’t need a whole lot of room to make your house colder,” Compton said.

Compton said these measures will help save on your heating bill.

“People wait until the last minute to get things fixed and then they want it yesterday. I do the best I can, but it is not always possible,” Compton said.

Plan ahead and be safe.

