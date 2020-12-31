Reports of positive Covid-19 tests from people who took vaccine ‘not surprising’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now is digging deeper after reports came out about people testing positive for Covid-19 after receiving the vaccine.

Health experts say they’re not surprised this happened.

There are several logical explanations as to why someone can test positive for Covid-19 after getting the vaccine, especially before anyone has gotten the second dose.

People won’t be fully protected from Covid-19 after the first dose of vaccine, or the second, or after waiting for immunity to build.

The CDC says clinical trials showed both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are roughly 95% effective. Neither of them protects you 100%.

“Based on what we know from the clinical trial data, it is still possible that people could become infected. The data suggests that it would be much less severe in terms of the severity of symptoms and the illness associated with it,” said St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox.

Dr. Fox says he’s not surprised people with only one dose of the vaccine received a positive test.

“There’s no data about protection with just one dose and with any vaccine, there’s a window of time after you receive the vaccine before you expect any kind of immune response,” he said.

Dr. Fox says it takes roughly two weeks for the body to develop immunity after taking the first dose.

After those two weeks, it’s roughly 50% effective.

People can also test positive if they contracted Covid-19 before getting the vaccine.

“Even with the vaccine and the full immune response PPE is still going to be necessary to reduce transmission or infection of other people until we have sufficient herd immunity across the community with 70-80% of people protected. That’s going to be many months down the line,” Dr. Fox said.

Dr. Fox says vaccine side effects like fatigue, chills, or headaches people might experience after getting vaccinated are the body’s responses while it builds immunity.

While the vaccine isn’t available to everyone yet, health care workers and people in long term care facilities are showing us what to expect once we can get it.

