Advertisement

Police chase in Elkhart County ends in crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Breaking info coming into our newsroom after a police chase ended in a crash in Elkhart County.

The chase ended by the intersection of State Road 19 and County Road 24 near Jamestown.

This happened around 4 p.m. Thursday with Indiana State Police handling the case. Elkhart County police are assisting.

We’re still getting the latest details. Stick with us for updates on air and online.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Revlon Harrell
Man shot dead while allegedly stealing car
Gabe Davey, a Granger native, is fighting for his life after an SUV crashed into a lagoon in...
Granger man fights for his life after crash in Florida
Fred Morris and Revlon Harrell
2 charged after man killed during alleged car theft
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

Latest News

Big news from Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Big news from Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Local mom helps college students succeed
CARE University provides Elkhart grads with college supplies
Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic rolled up his sleeve this morning.
Dr. Bob Cassady gets COVID-19 vaccine
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Icy start to the year!