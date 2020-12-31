Advertisement

Padres acquire RHP Yu Darvish in blockbuster trade with Cubs

The Padres got Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and cash from the Cubs for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game...
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The aggressive San Diego Padres have traded for another big arm, acquiring Yu Darvish in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Cubs. The Padres got Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and cash from the Cubs for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers. The switch-hitting Caratini caught Darvish in Chicago and batted .241 with 16 RBIs last season. Davies went 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts for San Diego this year. The package of prospects headed to Chicago includes Owen Caissie, an 18-year-old outfielder who was selected by the Padres in the second round of this year’s amateur draft.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

