One year later: Are 911 calls handled differently since the deadly pond accident?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has learned that a notice of tort claim has been served on St. Joseph County on behalf of the Kleven family.

A tort claim commonly precedes the filing of a civil lawsuit that seeks damages from someone who believes they have been injured by the actions of another. It is no guarantee that such a suit is on the horizon.

Today at the county’s 9-1-1 dispatch center mental health counselors were said to be in the building throughout the day to help dispatchers deal with their emotions.

However, no changes in policy or procedure have been implemented regarding how calls are handled.

“I don’t know that ‘change’ is the right word. I mean, I don’t want to seem cold and callous and we’ve been very transparent throughout and we had systems in place,” said St. Joseph County Communications Consortium Executive Director Raymond Schultz. “Yeah, mistakes were made, but you know, we had a system in place and we continue on with that.”

About two minutes into Brooke Kleven’s 911 call for help she was asked if she’s able to roll the window down. She replies, “No, it doesn’t work.”

About 40 seconds later she says, “I need some air, what do I do,” although she doesn’t hear the detailed instructions that come next because the dispatcher’s microphone was unintentionally muted at the time.

About four and a half minutes in, the call is lost, the line goes dead and attempts to reestablish contact are unsuccessful.

Two dispatchers who were directly involved in handling the call resigned earlier this year.

“I follow Mr. Kleven’s Twitter feed, just the family is always in my thoughts,” said Raymond Schultz, “And every time in go to Costco I drive by that area and I look at that, I look at that pond I just can’t, it’s just so obscure. It’s not. I just think to myself, you know, what had to happen for this tragedy to occur.”

