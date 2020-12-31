Advertisement

Officials give reminders on New Year’s Eve celebrations

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this New Year’s Eve, police are reminding those celebrating to not drink and drive.

If you do plan on drinking, Lieutenant Williams from Mishawaka PD recommends making plans beforehand and hanging up those keys.

He recommends taking an Uber home or getting a ride from a friend who is not drinking.

Buzzed driving is drunk driving, and there will be an extra police presence out on the roads New Year’s Eve.

“Our goal is to decrease the number of people being arrested for impaired and drunk driving,” Lt. Williams said. “But also, to make sure we actually increase the number of people that are surviving these holiday weekends and weekends when people decide to go out and drink and drive.”

If you do get pulled over for a DUI, the consequences can include hefty fines, time in court, and time behind bars.

The South Bend Fire Department is also reminding those celebrating with fireworks to follow important guidelines.

Within the city limits, fireworks can be used from 10 a.m. – 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks must be used on your property and not on any public streets or parks.

Children should never handle fireworks, nor those who are under the influence of alcohol.

When you are finished with fireworks, SBFD says to soak them in water before discarding them.

And never try to re-light or pick up malfunctioning fireworks.

Also, shooting off a gun in celebration is illegal and can result in hefty fines.

