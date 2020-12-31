Officer rescues 72-year-old woman in house fire

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - New and remarkable details out of Berrien County, a 72-year-old woman is rescued after her home caught fire.

Emergency crews were called early this morning to the 1400 block of Water Street in New Buffalo.

With assistance from 911 dispatchers, Deputy Michael Pellerito was guided to the trapped homeowner’s location and pulled her to safety from a bedroom window.

She was treated for minor smoke inhalation and fortunately, no other injuries were reported.

