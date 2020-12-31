Advertisement

Notre Dame’s matchup with Pitt is scrapped, will now play North Carolina on Saturday

The game has been canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Panthers basketball program.
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Ohio State won 90-85. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame will no longer play Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The game has been canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Panthers basketball program.

The Irish will still play a game on Saturday. Notre Dame now has a date with North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

The Domers tip off against the Tar Heels at 4 PM Saturday evening. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Revlon Harrell
Man shot dead while allegedly stealing car
Gabe Davey, a Granger native, is fighting for his life after an SUV crashed into a lagoon in...
Granger man fights for his life after crash in Florida
Fred Morris and Revlon Harrell
2 charged after man killed during alleged car theft
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

Latest News

The Fighting Irish have been dealing with the so-called narrative all week long. But to them,...
Notre Dame not focused on the narrative, focused on playing for each other
The excitement is certainly building for Friday’s Rose Bowl match up.
Notre Dame and Alabama have nothing but respect for each other ahead of playoff matchup
Antonio Phillips returned an early interception 53 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt accounted...
Ball State beats No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in Arizona Bowl
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field...
Like Notre Dame, Alabama also avoids the outside noise ahead of College Football Playoff matchup