Notre Dame’s matchup with Pitt is scrapped, will now play North Carolina on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame will no longer play Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The game has been canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Panthers basketball program.

The Irish will still play a game on Saturday. Notre Dame now has a date with North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

The Domers tip off against the Tar Heels at 4 PM Saturday evening. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

