Notre Dame’s matchup with Pitt is scrapped, will now play North Carolina on Saturday
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame will no longer play Pittsburgh on Saturday.
The game has been canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Panthers basketball program.
The Irish will still play a game on Saturday. Notre Dame now has a date with North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
The Domers tip off against the Tar Heels at 4 PM Saturday evening. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
