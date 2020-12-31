Notre Dame wants to get back to running the football

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame could not run the ball whatsoever against Clemson in the ACC Title game.

The Irish finished with a season low 44 yards rushing against the Tigers, and they know they need to get back to running the football against Alabama.

Before the ACC Championship, Notre Dame was averaging 235 rushing yards a game, which is good for 12th in the country.

Now, they’ve fallen from 12th to 19th averaging 217 yards per game.

Irish running back Kyren Williams says the Clemson game was an outlier. He expects Notre Dame to get back to its bread and butter, running the football, against Alabama.

“I never lost confidence, no matter what game it is,” Williams said. “Clemson or Syracuse, it doesn’t matter. I always trust my O linemen. I know they’re going to give me their everything on every down. I’ll do the same for them. It’s the mutual bond between us that they’re going to have to kill us to stop us. So to feel like that with the offensive line is huge. And I know they feel the same way, and come Friday that we’re just going to leave it all out there on the field.”

Just two more days until we see the Irish lay it all out on the field at AT&T Stadium, as Notre Dame battles Alabama for a spot in the National Championship.

Kickoff is at 4 PM on ESPN.

Be sure to tune into 16 News Now’s award winning pregame show Countdown to Kickoff, as the Countdown crew gets you ready for the big game. It airs New Year’s Day at 1 PM.

