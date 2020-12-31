Notre Dame not focused on the narrative, focused on playing for each other

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday afternoon, Notre Dame hopes they can shake the narrative that they do not belong in the big games.

The Fighting Irish have been dealing with the so-called narrative all week long. But to them, it’s the Rose Bowl. It’s the College Football Playoff, but it’s just like any other game.

The Irish open as 20-point underdogs against Alabama.

The Golden Domers haven’t fared well in New Years Six Bowls dating back to 1998. Notre Dame is 0-6 and have been outscored by a total of 144 points.

But Notre Dame says they’re blocking out that noise.

They’ve beaten the number one team in the country before this season. They’ve had the longest winning streak in FBS before the ACC Championship.

“We can win these games,” right guard Tommy Kraemer said. “I think just hard work and everything we do together is what puts us in these situations. I think we’re all really excited for this opportunity and ready to take it to ‘em.”

Notre Dame is prioritizing playing for their teammates.

“We’re playing for each other,” linebacker Drew White said. “We’re not playing for credit to the media or whoever’s thinking we don’t deserve a spot. We’re playing for each other. We want to get to the National Championship. We want to win the National Championship for our teammates. So that’s really what’s propelling us is that right there. "

They have said all season long that everything is for the brotherhood.

Notre Dame takes on Alabama in the College Football Playoff on ESPN at 4:00 p.m.

