Notre Dame has plan in place to stop Alabama’s offensive three-headed monster

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Earning a spot in the national title game will not be an easy task for the Irish.

The Alabama offense is as good as it gets.

The Crimson tide have a three-headed monster on offense, with three players who finished in the Top 5 of the Heisman vote - quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris.

“I think you always have to be cognizant of how many people that can hurt you on the field, especially playing against Alabama this week,” Irish safety Kyle Hamilton said. “But I think it all goes back to our coaches talking about doing your job, and me personally not trying to get out of myself, outside of my body and make plays that aren’t mine.”

Not to mention, the Alabama offensive line is up for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the country’s top o-line.

With all of these weapons, Alabama averages 49.7 points per game, which is the top rate in the country for teams who have played at least five games.

The Irish defense know it will be more than tough to stop the Tide offense but they like the plan they have in place.

“The key is just to stop them on first and second down and get them behind the sticks to make it even more difficult for them to dive into their playbook and just run whatever they want to run,” Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said. “I think the issue here or the challenge here is just to control the narrative.”

Notre Dame will look to try and control the narrative against this high powered Alabama offense in two days.

The Fighting Irish square up with the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl Friday at 4 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Fighting Irish square up with the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl Friday at 4 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN.

