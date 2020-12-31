Advertisement

Notre Dame and Alabama have nothing but respect for each other ahead of playoff matchup

The excitement is certainly building for Friday’s Rose Bowl match up.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - It’s been 12 days since either Notre Dame and Alabama played a football game, and they are just ready to get things rolling down at AT&T Stadium on Friday.

The two schools are some of the best to ever do it in college football history. Alabama and Notre Dame have won a combined 28 national championships.

Both want to get back to the national title game and win another championship for their university. Both teams have been preparing the last two weeks for this moment, and have the ultimate respect for each other.

“I think when you talk about historic and tradition, Notre Dame, Alabama, those two schools are going to keep coming up,” Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly said. “I couldn’t be more proud of a football team. I’m sure Coach Saban feels the same way.”

“It’s kind of an honor for us to play against a very well-coached Notre Dame team,” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said. “Brian Kelly’s team has had an outstanding season. A very, very good team. It’s something our players are excited about and really fortunate to have the opportunity to play in the College Football Playoff.”

The excitement is certainly building for Friday’s Rose Bowl match up. Notre Dame and Alabama kick off at 4 PM on ESPN.

Don’t forget to tune into 16 News Now’s award winning pregame show Countdown to Kickoff, as the Countdown crew gets you ready for the big game. It airs New Year’s Day at 1 PM.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Revlon Harrell
Man shot dead while allegedly stealing car
Gabe Davey, a Granger native, is fighting for his life after an SUV crashed into a lagoon in...
Granger man fights for his life after crash in Florida
Fred Morris and Revlon Harrell
2 charged after man killed during alleged car theft
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

Latest News

The Fighting Irish have been dealing with the so-called narrative all week long. But to them,...
Notre Dame not focused on the narrative, focused on playing for each other
Antonio Phillips returned an early interception 53 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt accounted...
Ball State beats No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in Arizona Bowl
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field...
Like Notre Dame, Alabama also avoids the outside noise ahead of College Football Playoff matchup
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame’s matchup with Pitt is scrapped, will now play North Carolina on Saturday