Notre Dame and Alabama have nothing but respect for each other ahead of playoff matchup

(WNDU) - It’s been 12 days since either Notre Dame and Alabama played a football game, and they are just ready to get things rolling down at AT&T Stadium on Friday.

The two schools are some of the best to ever do it in college football history. Alabama and Notre Dame have won a combined 28 national championships.

Both want to get back to the national title game and win another championship for their university. Both teams have been preparing the last two weeks for this moment, and have the ultimate respect for each other.

“I think when you talk about historic and tradition, Notre Dame, Alabama, those two schools are going to keep coming up,” Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly said. “I couldn’t be more proud of a football team. I’m sure Coach Saban feels the same way.”

“It’s kind of an honor for us to play against a very well-coached Notre Dame team,” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said. “Brian Kelly’s team has had an outstanding season. A very, very good team. It’s something our players are excited about and really fortunate to have the opportunity to play in the College Football Playoff.”

The excitement is certainly building for Friday’s Rose Bowl match up. Notre Dame and Alabama kick off at 4 PM on ESPN.

