Medical Moment: Avoiding opioids after labor

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new study finds women who are prescribed opioids after childbirth have an increased risk of persistent opioid use.

In today’s Medical Moment, some alternatives to opioids for new moms.

About one-third of pregnant women will give birth by c-section this year.

Many of them will go home with powerful pain pills after delivering their babies, which may affect their interactions.

But as Martie Salt reports, there are alternatives to opioids that can help women recover faster and feel less pain.

Other things that can help to reduce pain during labor and limit the need for opioids are breathing exercises and muscle relaxation techniques.

Some hospitals even offer massage therapy with essential oils to ease pain.

