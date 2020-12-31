Like Notre Dame, Alabama also avoids the outside noise ahead of College Football Playoff matchup

TUSCALOOSA, Al. (WNDU) - All week Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame football players have said they are avoiding the noise of being the biggest underdog in the seven year history of the College Football Playoff.

And on the other sideline, Nick Saban and Alabama are drowning out the noise as well.

While Alabama is a confident team and a 19.5-point favorite against the Irish, Saban says that does not guarantee a spot in the national championship game.

Saban says his team is not taking the Irish lightly, and that he could go on and on and on about the talent on Notre Dame’s roster

Saban knows the spread is the spread, and it does not have an impact on tomorrow’s outcome whatsoever.

“I always tell our players that they really shouldn’t listen to what people say externally and really stay focused on what you have to do internally to be able to play your best football,” Saban said. “I think this program is built on players being accountable to do their job at a high level and to be accountable to each other. And really what other people think and say really doesn’t have anything to do with the outcome of the game. So we want to stay focused on the things that we have to do to get the proper outcome for our team, but with great respect for the team that we have to play.”

The respect goes both ways, but only one of the two teams can earn a spot in the National Championship Game.

It’s almost here. There are less than 24 hours to kickoff in the Rose Bowl between Alabama and Notre Dame. That will be a 4 PM kick Friday on ESPN.

