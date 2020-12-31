Advertisement

Irish back on the court after holiday break

Ivey hopes that time off can provide a spark for the Irish on Thursday.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team will play its first game in 11 days as Notre Dame takes on Miami.

Irish head coach Niele Ivey says the break was not just good for her team physically, but also mentally.

During this COVID-19 era we are living in, Ivey was still able to send her players home to spend time with their families for the holidays.

She hopes that time off can provide a spark for the Irish on Thursday.

“I think when you just get a chance to rejuvenate, reenergize, relax and rest, I think it is going to be beneficial for all players in the ACC that had the break,” Ivey said. “I was really fortunate. We were really fortunate as a program to play last Sunday and have that six days off. Always great to be with family to be grateful for what you have in your health. That was something that I am hoping when we resume play on Thursday that we have that new energy, we are refreshed and we are ready to go.”

Ivey says she does expect to have a full roster in her arsenal for Thursday’s tilt with Miami.

That will be a 1 PM tip on the ACC Network.

