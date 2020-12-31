Indiana reports 99 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,543 more cases Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana health officials reported 6,543 new coronavirus infections and 99 additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday as the state continued to see a slight decrease in coronavirus-related hospitalizations following a series of spikes throughout December.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported that 2,842 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday at Indiana’s hospitals. That’s 99 fewer patients than were hospitalized as of Tuesday, and a 17% decrease from the state’s hospitalization peak earlier this month.

The state agency also added 6,543 new coronavirus infections and 99 additional COVID-19 deaths .

The number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus now tops 511,000.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 99 more COVID-19 deaths and 6,543 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 14.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,842 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 7,911 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 511,485 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 109 more coronavirus deaths and 4,819 new cases were reported. 2,941 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 164 more coronavirus deaths and 4,028 new cases were reported. 2,951 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 43 more coronavirus deaths and 2,494 new cases were reported. 2,866 patients were hospitalized.

Sunday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 1,844 new cases were reported. 2,811 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 3,869 new cases were reported. 2,808 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 5,563 new cases were reported. 2,918 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 24,229 (+197) cases and 360 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 22,647 (+127) cases and 313 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 7,553 (+139) cases and 137 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,814 (+34) cases and 69 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,467 (+17) cases and 77 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,040 (+19) cases and 54 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,554 (+9) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,385 (+8) cases and 26 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 850 (+16) cases and 32 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.