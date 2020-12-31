Indiana pulls out 87-85 win in OT over Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and Rob Phinisee hit a stepback jumper for the win as Indiana held off Penn State 87-85 in overtime. Jackson-Davis and Phinisee (11 points) were among five Hoosiers to score in double figures as Indiana was 57% shooting for the game (32 of 56). Aljami Durham added 18 points, Armaan Franklin had 16 and Trey Galloway 10. Myreon Jones led Penn State with 20 points, making 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc. Sam Sessoms scored 17 points, Izaiah Brockington had 15 and Seth Lundy 10.

