Icy start to the year!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ICE OF THE NEW YEAR... Not the best way to start off the new year, but it should be a one day thing. And that “thing” that I’m talking about is ice...in the form of freezing rain and sleet. Expect icy conditions starting mid-morning on Friday and continuing most of the day. Of course. salted roads will melt off quickly, and eventually temperatures will inch above freezing late in the day, and that will begin to melt the ice as well. No big issues are seen in the rest of the 10 day forecast...and temperatures are expected to be a bit above normal...

Tonight: Partly cloudy and becoming colder. Low: 20, Wind: Var 3-6

New Years Day: Cloudy early, then freezing rain and sleet arrives during the morning and continues much of the day. High: 34 late, Wind: E 8-16

Friday night: Rain turning to snow...maybe an inch or so. Low: 30

Saturday: Chance for a lingering snow shower, then becoming partly sunny. High: 36

