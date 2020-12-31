Advertisement

Granger man fights for his life after crash in Florida

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WNDU) - A Granger native is fighting for his life after an SUV crashed into a lagoon in Florida Tuesday night.

The person has been identified as Gabe Davey, a graduate of Marian High School.

According to our sister-station in Sarasota, Florida, WWSB, the SUV Davey was driving in came off U.S. 41 and crashed into the Sarasota Bay.

Two officers jumped into the dark water to rescue Davey, who was trapped in the vehicle.

They had to cut the seatbelt away in order to help him escape.

He was then airlifted to Sarasota Memorial.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

Family and friends now are asking for prayers for his recovery.

