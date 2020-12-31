Duke scores 22 to lift Providence over Butler 71-55

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - David Duke had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Providence got past Butler 71-55. Duke made 9 of 11 shots and had eight assists. Nate Watson had 18 points for Providence. A.J. Reeves and Jared Bynum each had 12 points. Jair Bolden had 15 points for the Bulldogs. Bryce Nze and Chuck Harris had 10 points apiece. The Friars leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. Butler defeated Providence 70-64 last Wednesday.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)