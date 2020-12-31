Advertisement

CVS Health providing vaccines to 1,000 long-term care facilities in Indiana

By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CVS Health is partnering with the CDC to provide vaccines to long-term care facilities across the country.

CVS Health says that over 1,000 facilities in Indiana chose to partner with them.

They hope to vaccinate about 140,000 residents and staff in these facilities over the next 12 weeks.

All the vaccines will be done at the facilities in patients’ rooms.

“With every vaccine there is the potential for side effects so when we go into these long-term care facilities we are vaccinating the staff in an open area—whether that be a conference room, a cleared cafeteria so we can maintain social distancing—but then we have the staff members wait for 15 minutes after they receive the vaccine just to make sure they don’t have any adverse effects so we can monitor them,” said Sarah Edington, District Leader for CVS Health.

Those with CVS Health say they hope vaccines will be housed in all CVS stores sometime in March or early April.

Right now they are focusing on vulnerable populations.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revlon Harrell
Man shot dead while allegedly stealing car
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Food insecurity isn’t something that’s going away anytime soon so the owner at Eby’s Old...
Eby’s Meat Market donates 1,000 lbs. of meat to feed those in need
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a coronavirus relief bill on Dec. 29, 2020.
Whitmer signs $106m Michigan COVID-19 relief bill

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Couple chances for ice ahead...
South Bend offering Christmas tree pickup in January
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say