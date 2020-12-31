CVS Health providing vaccines to 1,000 long-term care facilities in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CVS Health is partnering with the CDC to provide vaccines to long-term care facilities across the country.

CVS Health says that over 1,000 facilities in Indiana chose to partner with them.

They hope to vaccinate about 140,000 residents and staff in these facilities over the next 12 weeks.

All the vaccines will be done at the facilities in patients’ rooms.

“With every vaccine there is the potential for side effects so when we go into these long-term care facilities we are vaccinating the staff in an open area—whether that be a conference room, a cleared cafeteria so we can maintain social distancing—but then we have the staff members wait for 15 minutes after they receive the vaccine just to make sure they don’t have any adverse effects so we can monitor them,” said Sarah Edington, District Leader for CVS Health.

Those with CVS Health say they hope vaccines will be housed in all CVS stores sometime in March or early April.

Right now they are focusing on vulnerable populations.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.